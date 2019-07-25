Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,200 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been assigned a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.42% from the stock’s current price.

DGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,453 ($18.99) price objective on shares of in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,243.82 ($42.39).

DGE opened at GBX 3,279.50 ($42.85) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,405.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.48. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,500.50 ($45.74).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

