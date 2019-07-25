DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHT) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHT) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,065 ($13.92) and last traded at GBX 1,065 ($13.92), 4 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,100 ($14.37).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,097.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 million and a P/E ratio of 22.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

Dewhurst PLC manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, indicators, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, LCD displays, push buttons, switching products, touch panels, and wallraffs, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products under the Dupar brand.

