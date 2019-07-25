Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€13.00” Price Target for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2019 // Comments off

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) received a €13.00 ($15.12) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIXA. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €11.29 ($13.13).

Shares of AIXA stock opened at €9.60 ($11.17) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €8.15. Aixtron has a 1 year low of €7.34 ($8.53) and a 1 year high of €13.21 ($15.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.21.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

Read More: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.