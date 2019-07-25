Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€13.00” Price Target for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) received a €13.00 ($15.12) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIXA. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €11.29 ($13.13).

Shares of AIXA stock opened at €9.60 ($11.17) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €8.15. Aixtron has a 1 year low of €7.34 ($8.53) and a 1 year high of €13.21 ($15.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.21.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

