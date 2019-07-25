Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.16.

Anaplan stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.48. 12,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,209. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.55. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Ying Xian Chung sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $55,017.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank Calderoni sold 48,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $1,827,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,387,603 shares of company stock worth $68,590,442 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

