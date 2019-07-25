Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €6.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been given a €6.00 ($6.98) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 17.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DBK. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.80 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. HSBC set a €6.90 ($8.02) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.22 ($8.40).

Shares of DBK opened at €7.25 ($8.43) on Thursday. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 52-week high of €18.49 ($21.50). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.56.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

