Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) a €170.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SRT3. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,440 ($18.82) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. HSBC set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €145.94 ($169.70).

Get Sartorius alerts:

SRT3 opened at €190.20 ($221.16) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €181.65. Sartorius has a twelve month low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a twelve month high of €124.70 ($145.00).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.