Deutsche Bank Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €22.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on G1A. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 115 price objective on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.38 ($28.35).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

G1A stock opened at €22.20 ($25.81) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of €23.97. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 12 month high of €34.60 ($40.23).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.