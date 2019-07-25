Desjardins Reiterates Hold Rating for Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Desjardins reissued their hold rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $23.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on TRANSAT AT from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Axel Springer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great-West Lifeco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$33.89.

TSE GWO opened at C$29.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 11.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.19. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$26.83 and a 1-year high of C$34.42.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$16.89 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

