Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Shares Down 5.4%

Desert Gold Ventures Inc (CVE:DAU)’s stock price was down 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, approximately 26,400 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 41,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of $12.40 million and a PE ratio of -4.86.

Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company explores for gold ores. It holds a 100% interest in the Byumba exploration permit that covers an area of approximately 90,119 hectares, which is located to the north of the capital city of Kigali, Rwanda.

