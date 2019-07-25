Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Shares Down 5.4%

Desert Gold Ventures Inc (CVE:DAU)’s stock price was down 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, approximately 26,400 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 41,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of $12.40 million and a PE ratio of -4.86.

Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Desert Gold Ventures Company Profile (CVE:DAU)

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company explores for gold ores. It holds a 100% interest in the Byumba exploration permit that covers an area of approximately 90,119 hectares, which is located to the north of the capital city of Kigali, Rwanda.

