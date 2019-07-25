Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.65-6.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0-2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.Deluxe also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS.
NYSE:DLX traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $42.83. 110,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.40. Deluxe has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $68.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.05.
About Deluxe
Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.
