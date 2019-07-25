Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.65-6.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0-2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.Deluxe also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS.

NYSE:DLX traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $42.83. 110,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.40. Deluxe has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $68.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.05.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.44. Deluxe had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $499.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Deluxe will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

