Deltashares S&P International Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRI) Trading Down 1%

Deltashares S&P International Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRI) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.05 and last traded at $48.72, approximately 491 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.21.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.96.

