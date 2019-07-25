Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,877 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $10,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 141.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Montage Resources from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 10,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $647,822.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,618.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven M. Sear sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $479,057.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,056,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,806. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.55. The company had a trading volume of 321,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,325. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.14.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

