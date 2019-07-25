Dekeloil Public (LON:DKL) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Dekeloil Public Ltd (LON:DKL) were up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.09 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.09 ($0.04), approximately 50,697 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 85,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.05 ($0.04).

Separately, VSA Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dekeloil Public in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Get Dekeloil Public alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $10.92 million and a PE ratio of -6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.19.

DekelOil Public Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and cultivates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire. The company produces and markets crude palm oil. It owns approximately 1,886 hectares of plantations. DekelOil Public Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Dekeloil Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dekeloil Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.