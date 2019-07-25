DCP Midstream LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

DCP Midstream has a payout ratio of 278.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect DCP Midstream to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 152.9%.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.08.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DCP. Citigroup set a $317.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $34.00 target price on DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

