Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Dassault Systemes updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.86-3.92 EPS.

Shares of DASTY stock traded down $5.63 on Thursday, reaching $151.51. 2,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. Dassault Systemes has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $166.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Dassault Systemes by 44.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Dassault Systemes in the first quarter valued at $312,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dassault Systemes by 7.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Dassault Systemes by 10.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Dassault Systemes by 6.9% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DASTY. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $148.50.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

