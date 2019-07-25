Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $126.45

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $126.45 and last traded at $125.60, with a volume of 2899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.46.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush set a $130.00 target price on Childrens Place and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Maxim Group downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.83.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 8.38%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.48%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 14,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $1,764,163.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,899.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David C. George sold 69,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total value of $8,600,261.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,476,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3,628.6% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 179.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

