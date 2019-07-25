Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.15% of Darden Restaurants worth $22,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3,628.6% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $40,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.62. 53,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,084. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.32. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.83 and a 1 year high of $126.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.48%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 14,128 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $1,764,163.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,899.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David C. George sold 69,779 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total value of $8,600,261.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,476,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.80 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.19.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

