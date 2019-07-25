Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Boosted by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.3% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. CX Institutional raised its position in Danaher by 188.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.18. 30,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,143. The stock has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.24. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $145.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total transaction of $408,722.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,838.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $3,930,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,039 shares in the company, valued at $21,489,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 593,059 shares of company stock worth $79,559,586 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Post from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.54.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.