Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co.

Hills Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. CX Institutional boosted its position in Danaher by 188.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 22,738 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $2,976,176.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 70,544 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $10,001,022.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,422,930.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 593,059 shares of company stock valued at $79,559,586. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.20. The company had a trading volume of 571,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,143. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.24.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.54.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.