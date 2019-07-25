Daimler’s (DDAIF) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a hold rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verso from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.83.

DDAIF stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.73. 3,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. Daimler has a 52 week low of $50.64 and a 52 week high of $69.83.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. Daimler had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $45.08 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

