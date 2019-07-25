Daimler’s (DDAIF) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a hold rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verso from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.83.
DDAIF stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.73. 3,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. Daimler has a 52 week low of $50.64 and a 52 week high of $69.83.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
