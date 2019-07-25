Dai (DAI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $28.16 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Dai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00010095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OasisDEX, Bancor Network, Kyber Network and Gatecoin. Dai has a market cap of $77.89 million and $28.16 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00293640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.99 or 0.01664049 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00120764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024286 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Dai’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 78,293,802 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

Dai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, OasisDEX, Radar Relay, YoBit, Bibox, HitBTC, Ethfinex, DDEX, Gatecoin, Bancor Network, Kyber Network and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

