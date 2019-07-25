D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 873.5% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.66 to $37.30 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Dow Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.23.

Shares of DHI traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.47. The stock had a trading volume of 467,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,837. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

