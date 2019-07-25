CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Posts Earnings Results

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 6.32%. CyberOptics updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CYBE stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,632. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $86.28 million, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34. CyberOptics has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $22.61.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CyberOptics by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CyberOptics by 11,138.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CyberOptics in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.