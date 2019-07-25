CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $137.66 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 10.19%.

Shares of NYSE:UAN traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.06. 12,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,788. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64. CVR Partners has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in CVR Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CVR Partners by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CVR Partners by 6,343.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 36,918 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in CVR Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in CVR Partners by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. 37.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

