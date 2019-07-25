CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.58%.

NYSE:CVI traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.65. The stock had a trading volume of 654,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.78. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 350.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after buying an additional 36,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

