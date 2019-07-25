Cushing Transportation & MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:XLTY) Shares Down 0.3%

Cushing Transportation & MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:XLTY)’s share price fell 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.94 and last traded at $25.86, 44 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.0811 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cushing Transportation & MLP ETF stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Cushing Transportation & MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:XLTY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 95.00% of Cushing Transportation & MLP ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Cushing Transportation & MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushing Transportation & MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.