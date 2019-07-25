Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 7,470 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,470 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 65,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,387,000 after buying an additional 224,785 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.37. The stock had a trading volume of 22,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.75 and a fifty-two week high of $213.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

In related news, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $380,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $960,636.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,109,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,227 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker to $219.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$16.50 price objective on Detour Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.46.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

