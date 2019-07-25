Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 6,257 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,257 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $815,190,000 after purchasing an additional 144,464 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Wedbush set a $190.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup downgraded Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.76.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $231.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,169.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 50,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $229.25 per share, for a total transaction of $11,540,903.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,888.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 173,035 shares of company stock worth $39,759,632. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIIB traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,805. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $216.12 and a 1 year high of $388.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.22.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 29.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

