Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 40,265 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,410 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 40,265 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 0.7% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,190.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 613,750 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after acquiring an additional 566,175 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,042,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. UBS Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. OTR Global cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on shares of ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $275.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.95.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,592,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,186,691. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $109.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 494.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $4,989,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $759,144.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,422,903. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

