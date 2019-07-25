Cullinan Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,088,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $505,856,000 after buying an additional 456,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,828,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $449,548,000 after purchasing an additional 105,658 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $298,173,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,499,921 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $232,744,000 after purchasing an additional 379,598 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,410,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $224,456,000 after purchasing an additional 418,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Ross Stores news, insider James S. Fassio sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $6,202,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 81,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $7,527,020.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,287 shares of company stock worth $29,806,735. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $105.07. The company had a trading volume of 41,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $108.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 10.47%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

