Cullinan Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.97. 248,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,957,548. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $137.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,036,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,894.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $1,587,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,003 shares of company stock worth $6,636,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

