Cullinan Associates Inc. Increases Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Maxim Integrated Products accounts for about 1.1% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $15,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 53,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 10.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 311.6% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 514,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after buying an additional 389,252 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

NASDAQ:MXIM traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.12. 32,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,655. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 40.16%. The company had revenue of $542.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $422,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 14,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $863,022.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,246 shares of company stock worth $2,403,413. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MXIM shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Aena SME and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.78.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.