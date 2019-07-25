Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $9.06 Million Stock Holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BB&T by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,338,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,761,026,000 after buying an additional 5,759,090 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BB&T by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,293,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,492,000 after buying an additional 163,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BB&T by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,220,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,655,000 after buying an additional 590,366 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BB&T by 0.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,180,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,187,000 after buying an additional 55,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in BB&T during the fourth quarter worth $302,329,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBT stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.15. 2,651,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,167,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BB&T Co. has a 52 week low of $40.68 and a 52 week high of $53.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.59. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BB&T news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $168,028.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at $733,024.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $120,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

