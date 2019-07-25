Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 41,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.05.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $108.44. The stock had a trading volume of 271,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,487. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $93.03 and a 1 year high of $132.13. The stock has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,867,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,874,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley acquired 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

