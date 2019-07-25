Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CUE traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 57,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,220. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.23.
Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 3,233.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,159.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 500.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma during the first quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors own 16.62% of the company’s stock.
About Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.
