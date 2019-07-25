Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 57,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,220. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 3,233.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter.

In other news, SVP Colin Sandercock acquired 16,938 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $132,624.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,315 shares of company stock worth $163,322. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,159.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 500.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma during the first quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

