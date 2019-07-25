CUB Energy (CVE:KUB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CUB Energy Inc (CVE:KUB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.08. CUB Energy shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 7,000 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 million and a P/E ratio of 8.00.

CUB Energy Company Profile (CVE:KUB)

Cub Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 9 licenses with approximately 142,000 net acres in Transcarpathian and Dnieper-Donets basins in Ukraine. Cub Energy Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

