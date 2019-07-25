CTS (NYSE:CTS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE CTS opened at $30.55 on Monday. CTS has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.48.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CTS had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CTS will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of CTS by 90.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CTS by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the first quarter valued at $342,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the first quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the first quarter valued at $271,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

