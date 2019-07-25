CTS (NYSE:CTS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CTS (NYSE:CTS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $120.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. CTS had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 14.21%. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. CTS updated its FY19 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS.

CTS traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 152,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.05. CTS has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $951.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in CTS in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in CTS in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CTS in the first quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CTS by 288.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in CTS in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

