CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Director J Landis Martin Buys 16,300 Shares

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Director J Landis Martin acquired 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.33 per share, with a total value of $2,075,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,617 shares in the company, valued at $16,631,462.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CCI stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,983. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $103.21 and a 12-month high of $137.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 82.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim downgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. New Street Research downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

