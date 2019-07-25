CrowdWiz Price Hits $0.0175 (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. During the last week, CrowdWiz has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CrowdWiz token can currently be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. CrowdWiz has a market cap of $125,879.00 and $125.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010365 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00017076 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002710 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000735 BTC.

CrowdWiz Profile

WIZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 11,169,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,210,512 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

