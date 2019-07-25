Critical Review: L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) versus Garmin (NYSE:GRMN)

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) and Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for L3Harris and Garmin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L3Harris 0 0 3 0 3.00 Garmin 2 3 1 0 1.83

L3Harris presently has a consensus price target of $221.57, suggesting a potential upside of 11.93%. Garmin has a consensus price target of $75.79, suggesting a potential downside of 4.65%. Given L3Harris’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe L3Harris is more favorable than Garmin.

Profitability

This table compares L3Harris and Garmin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L3Harris 13.60% 27.13% 9.36% Garmin 20.72% 17.60% 13.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of L3Harris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Garmin shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of L3Harris shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Garmin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

L3Harris pays an annual dividend of $2.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Garmin pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. L3Harris pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Garmin pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares L3Harris and Garmin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L3Harris $6.18 billion 3.78 $718.00 million $6.50 30.45 Garmin $3.35 billion 4.70 $694.08 million $3.69 21.54

L3Harris has higher revenue and earnings than Garmin. Garmin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than L3Harris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

L3Harris has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garmin has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

L3Harris beats Garmin on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios. The company also offers vision-enhancing products; wireless communications systems; and Internet protocol based voice and data communications systems, as well as single-band land mobile radio terminals and multiband radios comprising a handheld radio and a full-spectrum mobile radio for vehicles. In addition, it provides electronic warfare, avionics, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions for defense and classified customers; and mission-critical communication systems for civil and military aviation and other customers. Further, the company offers intelligence, space protection, geospatial, earth observation, exploration, positioning, navigation and timing, and environmental solutions using advanced sensors, antennas, and payloads, as well as ground processing and information analytics for national security, defense, civil and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as Harris Corporation and changed its name to L3Harris Technologies, Inc. in June 2019. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names. The Aviation segment provides navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, weather radar, radar altimeter, datalink weather, in-cockpit and cloud connectivity, voice controls, and other products and services; wearables, portables, apps, training, simulation, and aviation data services; and traffic collision avoidance, engine information, and terrain awareness and warning systems. This segment also offers controller-pilot data link, a suite of automatic dependent surveillance broadcast solutions. The Marine segment provides chartplotters and multi-function displays, Cartography Products, fish finders, sounders, autopilot systems, radars, compliant instrument displays, VHF communication radios, handhelds and wearable devices, sailing products, and entertainment products. The Outdoor segment offers outdoor handhelds, wearable devices, golf devices, and dog tracking and training/pet obedience devices. The Fitness segment provides running/multi-sport watches, cycling computers, cycling power meters, cycling safety and awareness products, and Connect IQ and activity tracking devices, as well as Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are Web and mobile platforms for users to track and analyze their fitness and wellness data. The company sells its global positioning system receivers and accessories to retail outlets; and aviation products to aviation dealers and aircraft manufacturers through a network of independent dealers and distributors. Garmin Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

