Crh Plc (LON:CRH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Crh Plc (LON:CRH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,854.50 ($37.30).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRH. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of CRH traded up GBX 46 ($0.60) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,674 ($34.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,123,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,599.44. CRH has a twelve month low of GBX 1,961 ($25.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,733 ($35.71). The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.57.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

