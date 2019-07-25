Credits (CS) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Credits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000533 BTC on exchanges including WazirX, IDEX, CoinBene and Tidex. During the last week, Credits has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $8.46 million and $572,609.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00046300 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000225 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,203,522 tokens. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Gate.io, CoinBene, Kucoin, COSS, Mercatox, WazirX, IDEX and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

