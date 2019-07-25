Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Iqvia (NYSE:IQV)

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $170.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $165.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IQV. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Focus Financial Partners and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.76.

NYSE:IQV opened at $160.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. Iqvia has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.05.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iqvia will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iqvia news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 46,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,361,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $14,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,080 shares of company stock valued at $36,121,805 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 1.8% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 4.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 0.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 3.6% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

