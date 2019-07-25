Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $300.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $280.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

NOW has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on ServiceNow from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.72.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $285.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.03. The company has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,425.00, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $147.63 and a 52 week high of $303.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.74. ServiceNow had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Scarpelli sold 25,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.41, for a total transaction of $7,210,540.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,937.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $410,967.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,093 shares in the company, valued at $815,345.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,322 shares of company stock valued at $32,554,009 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in ServiceNow by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

