Credit Suisse Group Cuts SSE (LON:SSE) Price Target to GBX 1,250

SSE (LON:SSE) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SSE. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $48.32 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,200.85 ($15.69).

Get SSE alerts:

Shares of SSE opened at GBX 1,096.80 ($14.33) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.95. SSE has a 1-year low of GBX 997.80 ($13.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,366.50 ($17.86). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a GBX 68.20 ($0.89) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.65%. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $29.30. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

In related news, insider Martin Pibworth sold 10,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,116 ($14.58), for a total value of £122,157.36 ($159,620.23). Also, insider Crawford S. Gillies bought 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,119 ($14.62) per share, for a total transaction of £21,820.50 ($28,512.35).

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.