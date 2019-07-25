CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) Research Coverage Started at Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of CPL opened at $16.29 on Monday. CPFL Energia has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. CPFL Energia had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 18.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CPFL Energia by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 41,018 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CPFL Energia in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPFL Energia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About CPFL Energia

CPFL Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and commercializes electricity to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Brazil. The company generates electricity through wind, biomass, solar, and hydroelectric power plants. It also manufactures, commercializes, rents, and maintains electro-mechanical equipment; and offers administrative, call center, collection, IT, telecommunication, energy transmission, and energy efficiency management services, as well as maintenance services for energy generation companies.

