Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) Receives $8.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVIA. Zacks Investment Research cut General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.25 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Covia alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Covia by 359.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Covia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Covia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Covia by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Covia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Shares of CVIA stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.66. 573,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,482. Covia has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $18.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $428.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

About Covia

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Covia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.