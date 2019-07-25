Costco Wholesale Co. Same-Store Sales Increase by 5.4% in June (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same-store sales climbed 5.4% during the month of June. Costco Wholesale’s shares climbed by 0% in the first day of trading following the report.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Nomura raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.73.

In related news, insider James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,277,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,344,654.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.62, for a total value of $710,389.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $280.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $122.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $189.51 and a one year high of $284.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.85.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

