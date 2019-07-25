CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.00-10.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.382-1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.CoStar Group also updated its FY19 guidance to $10.00-10.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSGP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on RealPage in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BRP from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $621.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $631.21. 12,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,639. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $315.85 and a 52-week high of $632.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 85.37, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $562.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $343.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.71 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 22.48%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.23, for a total value of $174,267.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

